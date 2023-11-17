Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $84.51 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Booking were worth $84,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Booking by 1,687.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Booking by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,128.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,003.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,887.67. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,899.31 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

