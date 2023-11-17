Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $88.84 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,703 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of CME Group worth $88,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after buying an additional 548,857,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $610,482,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 980,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $119,828,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,196,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,541,000 after purchasing an additional 634,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $212.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $221.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.