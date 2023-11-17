Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $90.29 Million Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 83,438 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 4.89% of Veracyte worth $90,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Veracyte by 54.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1,384.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 72,104 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 133,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 173,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter.
Veracyte Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $32.40.
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
