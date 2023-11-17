Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.94% of CyberArk Software worth $126,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,479,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after purchasing an additional 196,627 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $27,815,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,857,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,507,000 after buying an additional 132,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR opened at $187.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.65 and a 200 day moving average of $158.65. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $188.77.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

