Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $95.83 Million Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,826,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of Equinix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $780.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $741.27 and a 200-day moving average of $755.88. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $632.45 and a 12-month high of $821.63.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $14,886,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,622 shares of company stock worth $5,705,011. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

