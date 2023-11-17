Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 114,047 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 517,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,047 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $135,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $226.70 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $200.01 and a one year high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.65.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Barclays decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.27.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

