Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 207,882 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,456,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,882 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of Kornit Digital worth $130,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Kornit Digital by 467.2% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,059,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 872,957 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 91.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,447,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,527,000 after acquiring an additional 690,206 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 1,386.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 341,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 318,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $7,256,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 311,441 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $31.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

