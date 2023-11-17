Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 3,469,295 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 102.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,842,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469,295 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.69% of agilon health worth $118,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,116 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after buying an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in agilon health by 222.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,304,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,721,000 after buying an additional 1,590,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in agilon health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after buying an additional 1,536,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get agilon health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

agilon health Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE AGL opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Insider Activity at agilon health

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,751.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,751.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About agilon health

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.