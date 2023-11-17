Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 49,205 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 49,205 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of Comcast worth $127,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $170.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

