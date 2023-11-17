Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 72,862 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,862 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Saia were worth $163,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $196,512,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Saia by 185.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,927,000 after purchasing an additional 269,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 7,365.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,631,000 after buying an additional 181,772 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.12.

SAIA stock opened at $411.70 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.02 and a 1-year high of $443.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.67.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

