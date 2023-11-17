Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 97,471 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,471 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.19% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $93,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,541,000 after buying an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $129.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.