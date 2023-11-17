Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $88,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $79.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.55. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

