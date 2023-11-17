Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 11,184 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 949,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $174,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,221,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $203.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $145.37 and a one year high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

