Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 152,391 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,391 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.47% of CrowdStrike worth $164,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $204.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.06 and its 200-day moving average is $158.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $210.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.