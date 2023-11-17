Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 16,664 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,664 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in ASML were worth $112,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ASML by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,307,000 after buying an additional 83,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,032,000 after acquiring an additional 43,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 364.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after acquiring an additional 996,949 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.29.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $680.87 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $607.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $662.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

