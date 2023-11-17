Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 354,739 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,264,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,739 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $103,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

