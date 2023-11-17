Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 36,232 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,196,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,232 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.31% of DoubleVerify worth $85,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,567 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after buying an additional 1,717,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE DV opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $42.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DV. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DoubleVerify

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $313,446.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,101,732.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $313,446.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,732.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zagorski bought 1,765 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $50,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,127,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,013 shares of company stock worth $2,883,264 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.