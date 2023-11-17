Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 43,801 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,212,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,801 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.94% of Liberty Global worth $145,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,909,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $22.78.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBTYK. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
