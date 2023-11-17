Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 43,801 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,212,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,801 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.94% of Liberty Global worth $145,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,909,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $22.78.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $234,362.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,488.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $234,362.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,488.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,074 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBTYK. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

