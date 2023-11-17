Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 4,609 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.49% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $122,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $154.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.44. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $156.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

