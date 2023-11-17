Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 68,414 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,414 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.93% of Novanta worth $127,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Novanta during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 39.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 85.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $225,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,056 shares in the company, valued at $20,311,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Price Performance

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $139.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.34. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOVT

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.