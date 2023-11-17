Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 69,215 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,215 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.17% of Snowflake worth $100,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,361.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $247,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares in the company, valued at $108,535,487.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 658,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,535,487.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,214,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,494 shares of company stock worth $14,892,605 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $160.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of -60.51 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

