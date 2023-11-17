Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 69,215 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,215 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.17% of Snowflake worth $100,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $15,408,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 30.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth bought a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Down 1.3 %

Snowflake stock opened at $160.96 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 658,789 shares in the company, valued at $108,535,487.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $247,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 658,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,535,487.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,108,013.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,494 shares of company stock worth $14,892,605. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.