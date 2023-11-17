Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 9,807 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,515 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $121,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock opened at $133.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.51. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $4,207,770 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

