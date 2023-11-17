Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,676 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.19% of Workiva worth $119,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $57,921,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at $35,347,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 153.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 690,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,688,000 after buying an additional 417,844 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $34,850,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Insider Activity at Workiva

In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $121,245.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,113.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,712.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,865 shares of company stock valued at $425,339 in the last three months. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $91.12 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.65 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.21.

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.