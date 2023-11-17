Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $10.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

