Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $10.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.47.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
