ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Trimmed by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,664 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in ASML were worth $112,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.29.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $680.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $607.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $662.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $529.01 and a twelve month high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

