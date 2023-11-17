Assura (LON:AGR) Given New GBX 53 Price Target at Barclays

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 52 ($0.64) to GBX 53 ($0.65) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 59.75 ($0.73).
In other news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £324.90 ($398.99). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,409 shares of company stock worth $62,652. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
