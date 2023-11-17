Assura (LON:AGR) Given New GBX 53 Price Target at Barclays

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 52 ($0.64) to GBX 53 ($0.65) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 59.75 ($0.73).

Assura Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Assura

AGR opened at GBX 45.48 ($0.56) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,136.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.29. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.38 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 58.25 ($0.72). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £324.90 ($398.99). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,409 shares of company stock worth $62,652. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

