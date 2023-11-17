Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.07.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$9.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.16. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.73 and a 52 week high of C$11.70.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Point Energy

In related news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$97,600.00. In other news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa acquired 10,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$97,600.00. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.41 per share, with a total value of C$99,990.66. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,882 shares of company stock worth $297,689 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

