ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Director Norman M. Steinberg Buys 1,298 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) Director Norman M. Steinberg acquired 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,985.98.

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$38.30 on Friday. ATCO Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$32.90 and a 52-week high of C$45.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC cut their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.86.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

