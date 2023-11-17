ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Buys C$373,000.00 in Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, with a total value of C$373,000.00.
Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 16th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 4,100 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.30 per share, with a total value of C$152,930.00.
ATCO Stock Up 0.0 %
ACO.X stock opened at C$38.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.49. ATCO Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$32.90 and a 12 month high of C$45.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on ACO.X
ATCO Company Profile
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ATCO
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.