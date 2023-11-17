ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ATIF Stock Performance

Shares of ATIF stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. ATIF has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a consulting company in Asia and North America. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. It also operates IPOEX.com, an internet-based financial consulting service platform which provides comprehensive consulting services in equity financing and pre-IPO education for corporate clients in equity financing, IPO, and media relations development; and chinacnnm.com, a news and financial information platform.

