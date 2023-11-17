ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ATIF Stock Performance
Shares of ATIF stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. ATIF has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.
About ATIF
