Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atkore also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $16.00-$17.00 EPS.

Atkore Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $135.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.05. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Atkore has a 1 year low of $99.78 and a 1 year high of $164.76.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ATKR. B. Riley raised their target price on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.