Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.20. Atkore also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $16.00-$17.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $135.23 on Friday. Atkore has a one year low of $99.78 and a one year high of $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.46 and a 200 day moving average of $141.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 12,400.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

