AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE T opened at $15.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

