AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.