AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 69,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AudioEye news, CEO David Moradi acquired 29,947 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $167,403.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,898,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,201,681.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Moradi acquired 29,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $167,403.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,898,333 shares in the company, valued at $16,201,681.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamil A. Tahir bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 99,947 shares of company stock worth $524,704. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioEye

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in AudioEye by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 102,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 16.0% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye Stock Down 5.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $4.23 on Friday. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEYE. B. Riley decreased their price target on AudioEye from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on AudioEye from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEYE

About AudioEye

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.