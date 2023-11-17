Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Auto Prop Reit Price Performance

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$22.94 million during the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

