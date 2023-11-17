AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Acumen Capital from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$29.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$22.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$28.36.
Get Our Latest Report on AutoCanada
AutoCanada Stock Down 4.8 %
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AutoCanada
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.