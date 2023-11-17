AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Acumen Capital from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$29.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$22.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$28.36.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$18.40 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$15.14 and a 1 year high of C$30.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$434.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

