Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,902 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,820,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $229.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.09 and a 200-day moving average of $232.57. The company has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.