AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CFO Purchases $12,150.00 in Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) CFO David D. O’toole acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AVITA Medical Price Performance

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCEL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on AVITA Medical from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AVITA Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 56.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

