AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a sell rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $53.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after buying an additional 131,021 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also

