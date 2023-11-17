Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 157,883 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 157,883 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $183,144.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,602,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,723.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $1.53 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

