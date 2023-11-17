Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $1.53 on Monday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 49,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $49,803.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 49,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $49,803.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,617.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 280,686 shares of company stock valued at $315,847 in the last three months. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

