BAE Systems’ (BA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.37) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,076.57 ($13.22).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 1,062 ($13.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 702.20 ($8.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,129 ($13.86). The company has a market capitalization of £32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,712.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,054.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 993.98.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

