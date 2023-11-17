Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $109.54

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.54, but opened at $112.60. Baidu shares last traded at $113.50, with a volume of 1,036,084 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 3.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after buying an additional 63,239 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 15.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,076,000 after acquiring an additional 238,374 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 56.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after acquiring an additional 583,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

