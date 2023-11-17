Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.54.

Get Bank of America alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $233.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.