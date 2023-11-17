Bank of Hawaii Boosts Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 164.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $39.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -11.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

