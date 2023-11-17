Bank of Hawaii Buys 2,339 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KMI opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.