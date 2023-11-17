Bank of Hawaii Cuts Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Shell were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 318,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,208,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 24.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 24.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth about $1,674,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,806.20.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

