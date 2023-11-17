Bank of Hawaii Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $212.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.04 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

